Sarah Rebecca Cheshire, 90, of Romney, went to her heavenly home to join her 3 children on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Hampshire Health Center, Romney, with her family by her side.
Born on December 10, 1929 in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Fannie Davis.
Sarah worked and retired from the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Cheshire, Sr.; 2 daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Loy and Carolyn “Jeannie” Barnes; a son, James “Jimbuck” Cheshire, Jr.; 4 brothers, Frank, Edgar and Herbie Davis, and an infant brother, John; and a grandson, James “Billy” Loy.
She is survived by a brother, Arlie (Linda) Davis; 4 sisters, Irene Kieter, Beryl Gray, Pearl Nealis and Aretta Davis; grandchildren, Becky (Mike) Largent, Bobby (Michelle) Loy, Peggy (Tommy) Painter, Tammy (Mark) Coates, Cliffie (Tammy) Barnes, David (Ericka) Barnes; son-in-law, Clifton Barnes; sister-in-laws, Frances and Louise Davis and MaryLou Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Josh and Jordan, Christopher Loy, Ralphie and Cassidy Sirk, Amanda Dunlap, Stephanie Largent, Eric and Bradley Coates, Hunter, Anthony, and Brandon Barnes and Bethany Thomas; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Landon and Savannah Sirk, Caisen Loy, Brayden Coates, and two more on the way and her Hampshire Center family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hampshire Center Activity Fund, 260 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
