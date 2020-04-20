H. Paul Clovis, II passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Paul was born on July 31, 1943 in Logan, OH. He was the son of the late H. Paul Clovis and Merle M. Hananman.
He grew up along the Ohio River in St. Marys, W.Va. Paul was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Fairmont State College and graduate degree from Frostburg State University.
Paul arrived in Romney in 1967 and started a career at Hampshire High School that spanned 4 decades. During that period, he served as a teacher, coach, mentor and friend to many. He went into every day trying to make a difference for the school and help others around him to realize their true potential. Upon retirement in 2000, Paul stayed involved at the school and he demonstrated that dedication until his final moment. He would want to be remembered for how he touched so many people’s lives and made a difference for this county through the years in his many roles and activities.
Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna (Toothman) Clovis; one son, Chad M. Clovis and wife Kelly, and several relatives, including cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated husband and proud father that put his family ahead of all else. In addition to family, Paul had many close friends that share in this loss throughout the immediate area and state. He is preceded in death by a brother, James Clovis.
Due to the current health crisis in our country, there will be no visitation services and only a small ceremony with immediate family. During the Summer of 2020, there will be a celebration of his life at Hampshire High School. At that time, we hope that all of his family, friends, players, runners and students will attend this remembrance of the life of a great man.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Romney First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 49 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
