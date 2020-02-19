1CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill encouraging power companies to use solar energy in a bid to lure businesses to the state last week. But they’re making it clear that they don’t want the coal industry to feel left out.
The proposal, which would create a regulatory program for utilities to use a small amount of renewable energy, cleared the Senate on a unanimous vote.
The state commerce department pushed for the bill, saying big companies want to know that they can use renewable energy sources before relocating to a state.
“This is not going to be in any way a going to be a negative thing for our fossil fuel industry.’’ said Sen. Michael A. Woelfel, a Democrat who noted that there’s “a new social consciousness around the county in corporate boardrooms” around renewable energy.
The text of the bill also makes several nods to the coal business.
It notes that the state’s mineral reserves “have created, and will continue to create, many benefits to the state and its citizens, including thousands of jobs, a strong tax base, and a low-cost, reliable source of electricity.’’ It says coal-fired plants supply more than 90% of the state’s electricity and includes a line that says renewables cannot “displace any current levels of coal-fired generation capacity.”
Sen. Charles H. Clements, a Wetzel County Republican, said West Virginia needs to do what it can to attract new businesses but was quick to make his position on fossil fuels clear
“My remarks do not mean in any way that I do not support our coal or natural gas industry,’’ he said at the start of his speech.
One lawmaker, Sen. Randy Smith, a Republican from Tucker County, said the bill represented an unprecedented moment in the legislature.
“History’s being made today,’’ he said. “I believe this is the first solar bill ever brought forth on the Senate floor, and I can guarantee you it’s the first being brought by a coal miner.’’
The proposal now moves to the House of Delegates.
Another hospital
announces cutbacks
2CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he’s starting to form a rural medicine task force after cutbacks were announced at yet another West Virginia hospital.
The Republican governor said Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant is cutting 53 full-time jobs and shuttering obstetric services. He said he met with key health care stake holders to begin the process of creating a task force to study the issue.
“The road that led us to what we have seen in recent months - community hospitals across our state shrinking or closing altogether - started a long time ago,” Justice said. “But now it’s our responsibility to look under every rock for solutions.’’
In the last year, hospitals have closed in Bluefield, Richwood and Wheeling. Williamson Memorial Hospital filed for bankruptcy in October, and a nonprofit system that operates hospitals in Charleston and South Charleston announced last month it planned to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but would remain open.
Officials also recently announced that a hospital in Ashland, Kentucky, near Huntington, West Virginia, would shut down later this year.
Suicide prevention education bill clears Senate
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia educators would have to teach students about suicide prevention under a bill passed last week by the state Senate.
Lawmakers voted 33-0 to approve the bill, which would require that teachers, students and other school officials get training on suicide prevention and awareness.
Sen. Ryan Weld, a Brooke County Republican, sponsored the measure and described a “grim’’ set of statistics on the rising rates of youth suicide.
Figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in West Virginia in 2017, the most recently available data. Nationally, suicide was the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 24.
Weld’s bill notes some of the issues facing the state, saying “as a result of disrupted families, poverty, and the opioid crises which have severely affected a significant number of families across this state, West Virginia’s students face a number of issues which may increase their risk of suicide.’’
The proposal now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.
Bobby Bowden to speak at Marshall awards dinner
4HUNTINGTON — Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden will speak at an awards dinner at Marshall University this spring.
Marshall announced that Bowden will attend the dinner that recognizes donors and honors student-athletes. It will be held April 24 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Bowden won two national championships at Florida State University and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
He was West Virginia University’s coach in 1970 when a plane crash involving the Marshall football team killed 75 people. After the crash, Bowden welcomed the new Marshall coaching staff to Morgantown to study West Virginia’s spring practices.
Big Green Scholarship Foundation executive director John Sutherland said in a news release that Bowden’s compassion for Marshall University ``will never be forgotten.’’
This year is the 50th anniversary of the plane crash.
Big annual farmers market planned in Charleston
5 CHARLESTON — The annual Winter Blues Farmer’s Market event is set to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center later this month, officials said.
The market is scheduled to run at the convention center on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. The free event features more than 50 local food producers and is sponsored by the state agriculture department and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center.
The market runs in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, which provides courses on agricultural techniques and other topics for food producers.
