CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court is giving its civics education program a new name.
With Constitution Day coming up on Sept. 17, the Robes to Schools program that was started in 2007 will now be called Have Gavel, Will Travel.
Chief Justice Beth Walker said in a news release that Supreme Court justices, circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates have made hundreds of visits to West Virginia schools. But magistrates don’t wear robes and judges who visit schools don’t always take their robes, so the new name is more fitting.
Walker says the speaker’s bureau on the court’s website has been updated so educators can easily find a judicial officer to speak to a class, or they can call the public information office to arrange a visit.
Officials face
‘uphill battle’ finding hospital buyer
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) _ Officials in a West Virginia town say they’ve faced difficulties finding a buyer for a medical center that shut down its main services about a month earlier than expected.
The Intelligencer reports the Ohio Valley Medical Center suspended its emergency medical services Wednesday ahead of the originally slated Oct. 7 deadline.
Mayor Glenn Elliott said Thursday that finding a buyer has been an “uphill battle’’ and that officials are preparing “for the worst.’’ Proposed uses have included a veteran’s health clinic, a corporate campus or a public safety building.
Last month, Alecto Healthcare Services announced closures of Ohio Valley as well as East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio. More than 1,000 jobs will be lost, though Elliott said Wheeling is trying to find jobs for displaced employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.