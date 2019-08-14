Grateful firefighters
Editor:
The Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company would like to thank everyone who attended our annual Corn Festival July 20 and 21.
• All the companies that came out to support and play in the Battle of the Barrels.
• The vendors that set up, and all the local businesses that donated to our Chinese Auction: Amerigas, The Spa at Spring Valley, Hanging Rocks Ice Cream, The House of the Setting Sun, Milleson’s Campground, the Hampshire Review, The Bank of Romney, FNB, Bigg Riggs, Hampshire Wellness, Wilson Lanes, Anderson’s Corner, Eastern Building, Lambert’s Pharmacy, Spring Valley Farms, Sunshine and Sprinkles, Chloe’s Rack, Romney Domino’s, Italian Touch, Romney Subway, Lost Mountain BBQ, Expressions Dance Studio, LuLaRoe Rhonda Baker, Eagle’s Nest Campground, The Vinyl Store, Fort Ashby Fox’s, Wilma’s Diner, The Taste of The Town, Chick-fil-A Cumberland and LaVale, Planet Fitness, AMC Theatres, The Candlewyck Inn, Burlington General, Bob Evans, Castiglia’s and The Alamo.
Thank you again for your continued support.
Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company Members o
