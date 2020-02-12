Manchin’s choice
Editor:
Sen Manchin has shown his true colors voting to convict President Trump through impeachment. He demonstrated his cowardly, personal political party allegiance and how that takes precedence over the wishes of West Virginia citizens.
Unfortunately, common-sense and facts escape Manchin in favor of the politician way, which is totally out of step with West Virginia people of all political persuasion.
Senator Manchin has chosen a serious path of serving a political party against the wishes of West Virginia voters....he will pay a huge price for his action. West Virginia voters won't forget if Manchin appears on the ballot again.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
Not-so-fine examples
Editor:
I have always been disappointed in Hampshire schools. My children have never been able to bring school books home, as they are not available. I have a senior this year and in all her years at Hampshire, I have never seen textbooks.
We have schools in horrible conditions and so badly need repairs. We have schools that have overcrowded classrooms and a lack of staff.
The elementary school shut down classrooms instead of making repairs. My son is in a class of 28 and I never know his progress because his teacher never has time to put grades on LiveGrades.
We apparently have a zero tolerance for bullying but the situations are never handled, at least with my children because they are not popular or well known.
Now we have grown adults bullying each other, a graduation ceremony that’s being compromised because of an unneeded turf field. I’ve waited 18 years to see my daughter graduate and do not want to be stuck indoors with hundreds of others with a limit on how many can attend.
I do not attend board meetings, these problems have always been an issue. These children deserve to have their voices heard. These children have been in the school system and have a say.
HHS is out of a principal because of what appears to be a bullying situation from another adult. What example are you setting?
Candice Fletcher, Romney
