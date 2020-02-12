Add one more couple to the 80 or so we have in this week’s feature, Enduring Love.
They’re all photos of folks around here who have been married 50 years or more.
My addition is my parents, but since they live a thousand miles away on the Missouri-Oklahoma border and probably the only reason they’re Review readers is because I work here, I just didn’t feel right about adding them to the Enduring Love compilation.
But talking about them in my column? Yeah, that seems to fit.
Dad’s 97, soon to be 98, a World War II vet (though he never talks about it; I only learned 5 years ago that the ship he served on was in the Battle of Iowa Jima).
Mom – well, I know you’re not supposed to discuss a lady’s age, but I’ve been a rule-breaker since my rebellious 40s – Mom’s 90 and doesn’t look a day over 63.
She was nearly a child bride (OK, 18 and a freshman in college when she met Dad). I won’t call the romance whirlwind, but you decide.
They met on a blind date arranged by church friends just before Thanksgiving 1947. They were wed 4-and-a-half months later, April 2, 1948, by a Methodist minister who said he didn’t give the marriage a year.
Nobody ever asked me, but I think 1 of the great reasons for the longevity of their marriage is that they’re best friends.
In some ways, they had to be. That April 2 marriage? A week later they were in Seneca, Mo., to start building a new plant for the company Dad worked for. They were 650 miles from her home and 350 from his. They knew no one.
Together they build a house, Dad’s career and a family. They became not just part of the community, but (I like to think) pillars of it.
Toward the end of his career when dad’s company offered him the chance to move back to his hometown and into a corporate office, Dad said no. He and Mom wanted to stay in Seneca.
The company eventually worked out a deal to make him director of manufacturing anyway, but let him stay based in Seneca.
Pretty slick for a guy who dropped out of high school before he was booted out.
Mom never got that degree she was starting when she met Dad, but I don’t think she’s ever regretted it. She had him and – sometimes to her consternation – us.
She did finally get a job out of the house a few years ago, in her late ’80s – if you can call volunteering every Wednesday at the thrift shop and food pantry she helped organize a job.
But she’s still home the other 6 days of the week to cook a meal for Dad, which is often his biggest worry and his biggest joy of the day.
When they reluctantly agreed to an open house at the church for their 60th anniversary, we 6 kids were each supposed to come up with 10 reasons why they had stayed married 60 years, a total of 60 reasons.
Let’s just say some siblings came up short, we were scrounging for others and I think Judy had the bright idea to repeat one of the reasons every 10 items or so.
So reason No. 54 as we counted down to No. 1 was “She likes to cook and he likes to eat.” It was also No. 46, 37 and by the time it came up again in the 20s, the entire crowd of 100 was in on it.
“No. 25,” I said. “She likes to cook …” and the church hall responded in unison (as Methodists are wont to do) “… and he likes to eat.”
That’s one trait I obviously take after my father.
He butters her toast. She makes him pie. He runs to the post office every morning. She fills in answers for him on the daily crossword puzzle in the Joplin Globe.
Dad’s using a cane a lot these days because of a stubborn cyst on the back of one knee. Until he was 94 he had never spend a night in a hospital and he hasn’t been back since.
Mom’s fighting some treatable leukemia that developed in the last couple years. She’s on our church’s prayer list and she could be on yours too. But it hasn’t slowed her down from her loves.
They still live alone in the house they build in ’53 (and expanded several times since). More important, they still love together.
Happy Valentine’s Day Friday. May all your love be as enduring as Wayne and Margaret King’s.
