Well the hubbub is over. President Trump is acquitted and you would think that after millions of wasted taxpayer dollars things would return to normal.
Nope.
Hawaii’s Senator Hirono couldn’t seem to grasp the outcome of the trial. During an interview on CNN, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer kept trying to explain it to her and she kept arguing with him.
Finally, you could tell he wanted to end this conversation when he said, “There was a roll call, guilty or not guilty, not guilty was the majority, and the Chief Justice of the United States announced not guilty.”
Couldn’t be much clearer, like it or not.
So what part of not guilty did she not understand. It almost reminds me of the hours following the election when people were crying and saying Hillary won.
Reality check, folks. It’s over. Legally you can’t be tried for the same alleged (unproven, supposed) crime twice, it’s called double jeopardy. So, let’s get on with life.
It doesn’t seem like that is going to happen. One writer stated “But now that the Senate has rejected their case and acquitted the president, Democrats are facing the aftershocks of impeachment — in particular, whether to revive the urgent pace of their initial investigation of Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.”
There is this relentless urge to prove their case even if they can’t.
They had their Moeller trial, they had their impeachment trial, how about we the people try all of these idiots in the court of re-elections and get rid of a few of them. I just want them to do something productive for the American people.
How about this, for an example? Our government should start to think like they have been doing in France and Germany; “GMO crops are widely grown across the world, but they remain controversial in Europe, where very few varieties are authorized for growing and some countries like France have completely outlawed their cultivation, citing environmental risks.”
Headlines: “German and French farmers destroy crops after GMOs found in Bayer seeds.” Do you think the Germans and French know something (I was going to say that we don’t know but the FDA does) about some of these genetically modified (GMO) crops that we should be afraid of?
You should do a deep dive of the web and see how bad some of these modifications really are. FDA claims they’re safe; I say follow the money as to why they are being modified by big business; you will be shocked or maybe not.
Does anyone remember when they said that giving livestock antibiotics was safe and that putting steroids in our food was safe. Then scientist said that the reason that Americans are becoming immune to antibiotics was because of the foods.
According to the CDC, “Food-producing animals should not have antibiotics in their system at least 30 days before being slaughtered for food. This ensures there are no antibiotic residues (traces of leftover antibiotics) in your food.”
So, do you think these animals are labeled with tags that say injected with antibiotics on 2-10-20 and then they wait; I think not.
They are gathered and harvested right along with every other head for slaughter. Or do you think they will guarantee that there are no antibiotics in the meat. Again, according to the CDC “‘antibiotic free’ does not mean the animals do not carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria.”
How about the packages of chicken and pork that have all of these “value-added flavors”? According to the FDA, “in the case of enhanced products (that’s their name for it) the solutions that are added to the meat or poultry, or into which the meat or poultry are placed for flavoring, seasoning, and tenderizing, are intended to be part of the product.”
I personally don’t want these chemicals added to my food and unfortunately Wal-Mart, Food Lion and Martin’s are carrying more and more of these products.
Back to France and Germany — why do they ban many products we don’t? Do they care more about the health of their people? Or do they truly know something we don’t know?
The moral of my story is talk to local farmers and small businesses that practice safe food production. I have been weaning myself off of these chain-store meats and vegetables and have started buying more locally grown foods including vegetables and greens grown locally and all year round. It’s a little bit more work, but I am actually feeling better.
Now if I could only lose 35 more pounds,
