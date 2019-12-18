If you’re fed up with Frontier, the FCC needs to hear from you.
So, get online and send a speed test to the FCC. It’s the only way we can counteract the misinformation that providers — particularly Frontier — have been feeding the federal agency that can open up the purse strings to fund faster service to Hampshire County.
How bad is the misinformation?
Well, the map that the FCC uses to determine if an area has adequate service is 2 years old and it shows — believe it or not — that almost all of Hampshire County has adequate access to broadband, whether that’s over land lines or cell service.
Frontier, the only provider in areas like Springfield or Slanesville says that Internet download speeds are 10 megabits per second or better, which is fast enough to deny anyone federal funding to bring better speeds to those areas, but still less than half the speeds that the FCC considers minimal quality for broadband, 25 mbps.
If you’re really motivated, file complaints about inadequate service on the FCC website.
The “file a consumer complaint” option at fcc.gov offers a choice between filing a formal complaint and just “telling your story.”
Send your speed test. Tell your story. That’s the only way change will come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.