Teachers working harder than ever to connect and communicate with students
At the many schools in the county, classrooms are silent. Hallways are deserted. Whiteboards and markers sit untouched. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for many families and businesses, but the effect that the March 13 canceling of schools has had on Hampshire County teachers has been an emotional one.
After March 13, students’ time in the classroom with their teachers was driven to an abrupt, unceremonious halt. Augusta kindergarten teacher Kristy Cheshire said that this sudden end to in-person teaching has been one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, elements of the cancellation as a whole.
“I didn’t even get to say goodbye to my babies,” Cheshire said. “I was shattered.”
Cheshire explained that in order to keep contact with her students and their parents, she uses Facebook and the Remind app, which allows for messages to be sent out like a text, which is ideal for parents that might not use Facebook.
Julie Landis, Family and Consumer Science and ProStart teacher at HHS said that the Internet-related hurdles she and her students need to jump undoubtedly make her job harder.
“The biggest challenge is the lack of good internet throughout the county,” Landis expressed. “It has been difficult to get in touch with many of my students, and many of them communicate that they have difficulty sending work due to poor Internet connections.”
Landis said that as far as her curriculum goes, she has instructed some of her introductory classes to keep a food and exercise diary as well as encouraging her students to cook twice a week while they’re stuck at home.
“I feel like it has given my students something constructive to do,” she added.
In order to keep her kindergartners engaged and excited to learn, Cheshire said that she has been trying to think outside of the box.
“I started with little things: me reading stories, you know, just talking to the kids and letting them see my face,” Cheshire said. Some of the more recent activities she has shared with her kids have been virtual tours for zoos to keep them engaged with science, and the Easter holiday opened an opportunity for her to post a virtual Easter egg hunt and an egg drop challenge.
Most recently though, Cheshire and her teaching partner Alisha Redmon created “Flat Stanley” avatars of themselves, printed and laminated them and mailed them to their students with a note that told students to take them on “adventures.”
“We’ve been all sorts of places,” Cheshire laughed. “We’ve gone on walks, we’ve even taken bubble baths.”
Elementary school teachers have been instructed to contact their students several times a week with at least 1 phone call, and Cheshire was choked up talking about being able to communicate with her kids.
“Talking to them on the phone is exciting, like Christmas morning,” Cheshire said. “Phone calls are probably more important to me than they are to them.”
Landis said that she’s developed closeness with some of her students, and that there is tangible sadness associated with this abrupt end to the school year.
“I get pretty close to my students, so I have really missed them. It has made me sad that I may never see many of my seniors again,” Landis said. “Many of my students have shared that they thought that they would never say it, but they missed school and just wanted to go back.”
With being in constant communication with parents, other teachers and their students, as well as having to adapt to changing regulations and technology challenges, teachers are working just as hard, if not harder, to be available and supportive of their students.
“I believe that my students know I am always here for them, even if it’s years after they graduate,” Landis remarked.
Cheshire had a similar sentiment, adding, “They’re a major part of my life. Not just this year, but forever.” o
Additional comments:
James Nemith, Guidance Counselor, CBMS: “I miss seeing students accomplish new things and being able to be proud of them.”
Gayle Allen, Kindergarten, SGES: “The platform that has helped me the most and engaged the most of my kindergarten children is Seesaw. It is fantastic, flexible and fun!”
Brenda Omps, Principal, AES: “No one on our staff has been idle, from the cook to the principal. Children have heard from us and been supported.”
Allison McCormick, 7th Grade, CBMS: “The hard work and pride of all staff, families, students, and our community is really a beautiful thing during these difficult times. As a teacher, community member, and alumni--I couldn't be more proud of Hampshire County.”
