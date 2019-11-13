Robert L. Fouch, a Petersburg native, has published a sequel to “Christmas Carol & the Defenders of Claus.”
New York children’s book publisher Sky Pony Press has released “Christmas Carol & the Shimmering Elf,” the next book chronicling the adventures of heroine Carol Glover, a 12-year-old who travels back in time to save Santa Claus.
Fouch, a 50-year-old newspaper journalist who lives in Valley Stream, N.Y., said he couldn’t resist returning to Carol and her story.
“I have a real affection for the character and I’m excited about her new adventure,” Fouch said. “Kids really responded to the first book and I’m hoping they like this one, too. I had so much fun writing it, and I’m a sucker for a good time travel story.”
Fouch is a member of West Virginia Writers Inc. and in 2017 won first place in the children’s writing category in the group’s annual contest. Jason Lethcoe, the bestselling author of the “Zoom’s Academy” series, calls Fouch “a gifted writer” and said, “His ‘Christmas Carol’ books are presents worth giving all year ’round.”
Christmas was a natural subject matter for Fouch, because his family has always been “Christmas-crazy.”
“It’s not about the gifts or the decorations or any of that. It’s about being together as a family,” Fouch said. “And that feeling is at the heart of my ‘Christmas Carol’ stories.”
The sequel goes on sale Nov. 12. For more information on the “Christmas Carol” series, visit robertfouch.com or skyponypress.com.
