CAPON BRIDGE — The town council gave final approval last week to sewer rate increases and voted to make Tannery Row a one-way street, with a public hearing scheduled Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
The meeting began with a public hearing on the new sewer rates, raising the current rate for processing 1,000 gallons from $10.62 to $13.28, effective 45 days after last week’s meeting.
This will be the 1st of 2 increases in sewer rates, which will rise to $15.01 when the town’s sewer system upgrade is substantially completed.
The minimum monthly charge will see an initial rise to $39.84 and then rise to $45.03.
Interim Mayor Laura Turner began the hearing by outlining sewer rate changes since 1991, when the town charged $6 for processing 1,000 gallons of sewage. She pointed out the total increase from 1991 to completion of the sewer project in 2021 will have been just $9.01.
Though the room was full, no one spoke against the new rates. One citizen asked if the higher rate might not discourage people from moving to Capon Bridge, and was told other communities, including those served by the Central Hampshire Public Service District, charge higher rates.
The town has been told that District 5 Engineer Lee Thorne is requesting that Tannery Row and Monroe Street be added to the Department of Highways’ maintenance rolls. He said the town can still change traffic patterns on the streets, with ownership not required.
The town council gave initial approval to an ordinance changing Tannery Row to a one-way street, with the entrance at the higher end, on U.S. 50 across from Bent River Woodworks, and the exit on the lower end, closer to Cold Stream Road.
A public hearing on this will be held at 7 p.m. March 10, before the council takes a final vote on the measure. Thorne promised the DOH will post the necessary signs as soon as the change is approved.
In other business:
• The council approved a request from municipal court Judge Thomas Panebianco to reschedule Capon Bridge’s municipal court to 9 a.m. The town has been holding court sessions in the evening.
• Water system Superintendent Travis Garcia reported that Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is still getting water from the Capon Bible Fellowship at the old middle school and would like to continue to do so. Turner said the state public service commission prohibits this; each entity must have its own meter.
• Waterview Estates Homeowners Association President Tim Jones asked that the town topcoat deteriorating subdivision streets and have the subdivision’s clogged culverts blasted out.
Jones asked about the town’s street maintenance schedule, and was told by council member Chris Turner that the town has never been able to afford regular maintenance schedules, but hopes the sales tax going into effect July 1 might make this possible.
