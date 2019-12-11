GORE, Va. — A Yellow Spring woman died in a head-on collision Monday afternoon as she apparently attempted passing on a double yellow line.
Jamie Lee Baker, 37, died on impact with a box truck on Route 259, Virginia authorities said.
At about 2:20 p.m. as she headed toward West Virginia, Baker attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on a curving incline about a quarter mile east of the state line.
Her green 4-door 2001 Hyundai smashed into an empty box truck headed downhill, crushing the front end of the car and pushing it back about 25 yards.
The truck, operated by Noland Co., a Winchester-based industrial plumbing supplier, came to a stop on an embankment.
Noland owner Jason Hall said his driver was shaken, but uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Frederick County Lt. Warren Gosnell said.
Baker had been in Fredrick County General District Court earlier Monday on charges of reckless driving/driving with improper brakes, driving with a suspended license and failure to show proof of insurance, court records show.
Baker’s driving record includes a 2015 conviction for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.
