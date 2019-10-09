The 2019 mast survey is out and the evidence is clear for next month’s buck season.
“Hunt the woods, not the fields,” says Rich Rogers, the veteran wildlife biologist in Romney’s Division of Natural Resources office.
The state’s annual survey of mast — the nuts and plants that feed wildlife — says 2019 is better than below-average 2018 was. The availability of all mast is slightly above the average of the 48 years that DNR has been tracking mast.
Dig a little deeper into the report and you’ll see that the average of all oaks is down and white oak is way down. But, white oak isn’t nearly as prevalent in Hampshire County and the Eastern Panhandle as it is elsewhere.
DNR’s army of surveyors in August found the acorns off red and black oaks — the more predominant species here — are up 39 percent over the long-term average.
“I found plenty of acorns,” Rogers said, “but they were what we call spotty. Some places you didn’t find any.”
Rogers was 1 of the legion who surveyed 263 spots around the state to compile the index.
The relative abundance of mast, he said, should keep wildlife fed through the end of the year.
“I figure the mast that falls on the ground will probably be gone by the end of December,” Rogers said. “Deer will probably start coming out in the open a lot more about that time.”
Bears in these parts should be eating well into December also.
Other findings from the 2019 survey:
• Soft mast (think berries) was well above the 48-year average across the state. In this region grapes and apples led the way.
• White oak was off 72 percent and scrub oak 70 percent in the region, which extends from Jefferson to Pendleton County.
• Overall, the report says, the 2019 deer harvest should be similar to 2018’s.
• More bears will likely be killed this fall than a year ago.
“The availability of fall foods has significant impacts on wildlife populations and harvests,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of the Game Management Services of DNR’s Wildlife Resources Section.
The complete mast survey is available in the hunting section of www.wvdnr.gov.
The survey is traditionally ready by the first of October, based on the August findings. It will be of particular use for the hunting seasons still to come. Bow season for deer and bear started at the end of September.
