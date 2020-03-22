The 1st two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Garrett County, according to the Garrett County Health Department and Garrett Regional Medical Center. Both persons who tested positive are women over 60 who traveled within the U.S. to areas known to have COVID-19.
According to the Winchester Star, the 1st positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in Shenandoah Valley.
The patient, a man in his 60's, has been admitted to a hospital in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which is made up of the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page.
