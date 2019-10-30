Documentary maker looks to Capon Bridge’s successes
CAPON BRIDGE — ”Ever since I can remember, I have had a camera in my hand,” Richard Anderson writes on his Facebook page — “and I love sharing the results.”
Last Thursday he brought his latest project to The River House in Capon Bridge.
A commercial photographer based in Baltimore since the 1970s, he has only recently turned to making documentaries. His second, “What About Auburn?” premiered in April and received an award as “best documentary” at the West Virginia Filmmakers Festival last month.
“What About Auburn?” asks what is happening to small-town America — and particularly in West Virginia, where the money to be made from local resources is going elsewhere, and local residents pay much of the cost.
Anderson attributed his interest in West Virginia to the time he has spent over the years with college friends Rowland and Martha Hill in Harrisville. The Hills settled on a 118-acre farm where they built their own home and have been farming there since — “pretty self-sufficient,” Anderson says.
Anderson visited the Hills every chance he got, taking his son Nick with him as soon as his wife would allow it.
He bicycled to Auburn last summer with Nick, who found it “a dusty little town,” Anderson says on his Facebook page. He agreed but added, “There is still something about it that tugs at the heart,” noting last week that despite the suffering, there are pockets of resistance and resilience.
“What About Auburn?” is Anderson’s 2nd West Virginia documentary. He made the 1st when a friend told him about a musician whose whole musical legacy was in danger of disappearing as he retired.
This is how he met singer-songwriter Mike Morningstar — a “one-in-a-million character,” Anderson says.
A Vietnam vet exposed to Agent Orange who was losing all sensation in his hand, Morningstar told Anderson he couldn’t play the guitar any more. As they talked, Morningstar reached for the guitar and began to play, and Anderson says he scrambled to record it.
From there he carried on and did a documentary, “Mike Morningstar: Here’s to the Working Man.” He “cut his teeth on that project,” Anderson said, learning how to make a movie.
The Auburn documentary was inspired by Lissa Lucas, a candidate for delegate in last year’s election whose ejection from a legislative committee hearing while reading a list of oil company contributions received by committee members gained widespread attention.
Lucas responded in her “Hollers from the Holler” blog with “The HOLLER Heard ‘round the World,” describing the impact of natural gas company EQT on the town of Auburn.
Anderson was shown Lucas’ blog and started work on the documentary, in which both Lucas, now the communications director for Why West Virginia Can’t Wait, and her successful opponent, Dominion Energy employee Jason Harshbarger, appear.
The documentary tells the story of a once thriving community that has been “hollowed out” — losing people and economic prosperity in spite of the money being made around it.
Talking to a group of Capon Bridge residents last Thursday, Anderson described his purpose as trying “to understand why little towns are drying up like that and what the implications are.”
Once, our small towns were the basis for our democracy, he pointed out. People in government started in small towns and went on to the state and then the national level, he said, but we have no “farm team” any more.
He visited Capon Bridge last week looking for his next project — in search of a small town that is succeeding, he said, and continuing to focus on West Virginia, telling his audience he plans to move here.
Anderson reported he has never made money off any of his films, funding them with his commercial work plus donations and grants. While he says the return on “What about Auburn?” has been “not terrible,” with $7,000 made at its premiere last spring, he would not say he expects to break even.
Why then does he make the documentaries? “I can afford it,” he explains, adding, “It’s what I do.”
Though they are not available from Amazon or Netflix, Anderson’s documentaries can be found on the web at herestotheworkingman.com for the Mike Morningstar documentary, and whataboutauburn.com for Auburn.
