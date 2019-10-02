ROMNEY — The radio communications system for Hampshire County’s first responders is not working properly and requires upgrades, the county commissioners learned at their Sept. 24 meeting.
Though Hampshire County’s geography always causes communication problems, the current problem is due to an upgrade in the system used by first responders that requires every station and every radio to be upgraded, as well the cell towers.
Issues have been developing over the past year, according to county emergency management director Brian “Tad” Malcolm, with first responders starting to report serious problems in June.
The problem has been more severe for ambulances than for fire, according to Malcolm, since there are three cell towers on the way to Winchester. He also said the sheriff’s department got a grant for new mobile radios a few years ago, so they do not really need the same upgrade as other first responders.
The expense will depend in part upon whether a grant comes through. Malcolm reported that they are still waiting to hear on some federal grants due to delays attributed to interruptions of the process caused by last year’s government shutdown.
Malcolm noted that many of the radios in use by first responders are 11 years old, purchased with grant funds in 2007 and 2008. He estimates the cost of upgrades at $22 per radio, with the cost of the first few upgrades considerably higher.
He said Morgan County, faced with the same problem, is looking at replacing radios for first responders, at a cost of $1.2 million dollars.
County Commissioner Dave Parker asked that the county’s rescue squads be allowed to have their radios upgraded along with the others, if upgrades are done.
Since both the radios and the radio towers will require upgrades, and the tower upgrades will not be covered by grant funds even if the grant comes through, the commissioners approved starting to upgrade the towers, while waiting to see if grant funds will be available before deciding on the rest.
In other business:
• Commissioner Brian Eglinger announced that 87.5 percent of the ambulance fees due by Sept. 1 had been paid — seven out of each eight bills sent out. He said he would be bringing to the commission a proposal to collect the remaining 12.5% of the fees due.
• The commission also heard a report from Larry See on the building being constructed by Parks and Recreation at Hampshire Park. The asbestos removal has been completed and they expect delivery of components for the new building on Oct. 2, with construction to begin on Oct. 7 and take 10 days to two weeks.
The commission agreed to pay $6,000 toward the $8,500 bill for asbestos removal.
See showed the commissioners a mock-up of the building interior, saying more people still needed to be consulted, especially in planning the kitchen layout. They hope the new building will attract use from businesses, camps, conferences and “all sorts of things.”
• Cary Ours, director of the local Day Report Center, received the commission’s approval to apply for a grant that, if successful, would pay for two psychiatric LPNs. Ours reported that the center can be faced with a six months’ wait for psychiatric evaluations of drug offenders referred to them by the courts who are suicidal or hallucinating.
Ours also reported that they are moving to a more affordable blood testing system that will use a finger prick similar to those done to test blood sugar; it is “more hygienic” and can be done by any member of her staff.
• Aaron Cox reported that he had just gotten approval to extend the bid opening on the Capon Bridge broadband project for an extra two weeks, saying that Thrasher Engineering had recommended this. They have several companies that appear to be interested in the project.
Cox also gave the commissioners a mock-up of the recycling center website that he hoped to have made publicly available by the end of the week.
• County clerk Eric Strite reminded everyone that Sept. 24 was National Voter Registration Day, and urged people to use the W. Va. Secretary of State voter registration website (ovr.sos.wv.gov) to register or to update registrations (for example, reporting a move to a new address).
Strite pointed out that this is particularly important for anyone planning to run as a candidate in next year’s election. Candidates will need to have their voter registrations up to date 60 days before they file to run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.