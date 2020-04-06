This afternoon the Mineral County Health Department confirmed a 3rd case of COVID-19 in Mineral County. The resident is employed in Allegany County, Md. and a joint investigation with the Allegany County Health Department is ongoing.
Also, the Garrett County Health Department today reported a fourth positive COVID-19 case in the county.
The fourth case is a woman in her 20s who traveled outside of the area. She followed the Governor’s guidelines and has self-isolated since her return, and is currently recovering at home.
Total COVID-19 testing numbers for Garrett County residents as of Monday, April 6th, are as follows:
154 – specimens processed
4 – total positive results for Garrett County residents
100 – negative results for Garrett County residents
50 – pending tests results
2 – of the positive cases have recovered and have been released from isolation
1 – of the positive cases remains isolated at home
1 – of the positive cases remains hospitalized
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.