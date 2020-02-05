On a cold, windy, almost-winter afternoon, I sit at my desk with sunlight streaming in the window between the bits and puffs of white clouds that are scudding across the blue sky.
As we are teased with spring, I am wondering about the approach of Valentine’s Day and love. Whether we are courting now or holding hands with a loved one or remembering past love (wistfully, happily, sadly, angrily …), love is in the air.
The first day of spring, in the old Celtic calendar, falls on the cross-quarter day of Feb. 4, celebrated in the past as Imbolc. The birds can tell the change in the light (pituitary glands or something?) and they begin flirting and nest-building.
Their songs wake us cheerfully in the dawn with the possibilities of the day ahead of us.
I want to write about love, about poetry and romance. I want to remember slow-dancing and watching the sun rise.
Do you remember the seemingly small joys of your early years? Laughing and making angels in the snow? Climbing trees? Feeling the wind of a summer thunderstorm blowing in with darkening skies and the smell of rain?
And skipping – do you remember learning to skip? First with one foot and then with both?
And then there were the first hand-holdings. The first date. First kiss. And while each first joy is a precious memory, with time the older we become, the joys only increase.
First loves sometimes become last. And then there is a last love, even if we don’t realize it at the time. There are last hugs, last kisses, last smiles. The thought of endings and lasts brings appreciation to each moment, if only we stop to feel it.
I was recently challenged to think of a happy time and the first thing that I thought of was a day spent floating down a river, canoeing, my wooden paddle dipping into the dancing water and flashing in the sunlight.
And laughter – the feeling that one has after a brilliant run through what can look like a real mess of rocks ahead.
What joys and love are in your heart and your day today? Will you remember at least one moment as special? Will you smile at someone passing and not even know how you lifted their heart?
Will someone smile at you today and all unknowing, bring you a moment of joy? All over the earth, this precious planet-home of ours, there are others smiling, touching, caring and bringing some small moment of peace to another’s day.
I could have written today about politics, religion, spiritual paths – the choices that we make to create our lives. At least just for this moment, as you read these words and feel the breath that you just took, let’s just try to feel love.
Let’s stretch out a hand to touch another’s life. Let’s just try for a moment to walk in another’s shoes, feel what another’s life might be like without judging her or him.
What if we all poured out into the streets one day, filling our towns and cities with love and laughter, filling each other’s lives with hugs and the promises of another bright day, bright life, bright world.
Now, later, returning to my desk to finish these wondering thoughts as the night blows in, the wind wuthering around the windows as the moon slides overhead to the dark west, I am anticipating the simple joy of snuggling under my fluffy duvet in my great-grandmother’s bed, memories of so many lives that have brought me to this moment in mine will hopefully follow me into a deep sleep.
And “tomorrow is another day,” another chance for small joys.
