Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.