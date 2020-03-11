The Division of Natural Resources will hold 12 public meetings across the state next Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to gather comments on fall 2020 antlerless deer hunting seasons in each of the 51 counties where firearms deer hunting is permitted.
The nearest meetings are at the Holiday Inn off I-81 in Martinsburg on Monday and at the South Branch in Moorefield on Tuesday.
All meetings start at 6 p.m.
* * *
The Hampshire County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for funding from its Community Impact fund and the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
Applications will be considered from 501(c)(3) nonprofits, government agencies, schools, religious organizations and civic organizations for programs or projects serving the county in the areas of animal welfare, arts and culture, children, community and economic development, education, environment, health and wellness, and human services.
Grants of up to $500 will be awarded. Applications are due March 20, and are available at the foundation’s website.
* * *
Roll the dice on your skill at America’s favorite board game, Monopoly.
Slanesville Presbyterian Church’s men’s and women’s group is holding a monopoly tournament March 21 at the church on Slanesville Pike.
Doors open at 10 with play starting by 11 a.m. Refreshments and drinks are provided. And yes, there’s free parking.
* * *
A benefit dinner and auction will be held on Sunday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Fire Department for Chase Nesselrodt, a 17-year-old, who suffered severe internal injuries and a broken femur after a vehicle accident on Feb. 15.
Nesselrodt has had 13 surgeries with more on the horizon. Those interested in donating items for the auction can contact Jess Riggleman (302-813-8733) or Jen Rogers (304-359-3861). For additional information, go to Praying for Chase on Facebook.
* * *
The state’s Public Service Commission last week announced a stipulation and agreement for settlement has been adopted in the complaint case Hampshire County 911 filed against Frontier Communications last May.
The settlement was reported in the Review 3 weeks ago.
Frontier has agreed to run secondary lines from the Augusta, Romney and Capon Bridge Exchanges into the 911 call center on Jersey Mountain Road by the end of July.
That should ensure that land lines in the county won’t lose access to 911 as has happened more than a half dozen times in the last 18 months.
* * *
2020’s 1st Friday the 13th arrives in 2 days. If you are superstitious – this one is called triskaidekaphobia – then be very afraid.
* * *
Romney Presbyterian has a new pastor. The Rev. Rob Vaughan began leading services in mid-February.
* * *
The Ice Mountain Writers of the Hampshire County Arts Council and the Fort Ashby Library are again jointly sponsoring their annual poetry contest with cash prizes to be awarded at the Poetry Tea at noon Saturday, April 25, at the library.
Entries are being accepted until April 4.
The contest has 4 age groups: grades K-5, 6-8, 9-12, and an adult category. For rules and entry forms call Jack Isemann at 304-298-3846 or the library at 304-298-4993.
* * *
Sen. Joe Manchin has sent 183 more speed test letters by West Virginia residents to Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, making 330 sent since July.
The speed tests highlight incorrect broadband coverage maps and support the need for the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.
* * *
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a controlled burn of 316 acres in Hardy County that will be visible in Rio, Baker and Wardensville.
* * *
A West Virginia Humanities Council mini-grant is headed to a regional group.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will use its grant to bring The Rustic Mechanicals to Moorefield for a Shakespeare performance and open-mic event.
The mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less. They are offered 4 times a year, with the next deadline April 1.
* * *
The Winchester area code, 540, is running out of numbers. Options are to split the region with one half keeping 540 and the other half getting a new area code, or overlaying the area so all new numbers get the new area code.
* * *
Gas prices fell 6.8 cents per gallon in West Virginia during the past week, Sunday’s price of $2.27 a gallon was 11.6 cents lower than a month ago and 22.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 6.3 cents last week to $2.36 on Sunday, down 5.9 cents in a month and 12.5 cents in a year.
