ROMNEY — The Streetscape project that is rehabilitating the sidewalks on the north side of Main Street will include conduit for future broadband access.
Romney’s town council approved the addition to the project at its monthly meeting last Tuesday night, which was postponed from the regular 2nd Monday slot by the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 14.
The conduit has been laid from Endler Avenue up to the library. It will extend on to High Street next when Wolf Creek Construction starts tearing out old concrete for the rest of the distance.
“It’s basically an investment in the future,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
In other business:
• Consideration of a new animal ordinance was tabled to clean up some language in the revision, which is designed to make requirements clearer.
• Work is all but complete on the sewer project that will wrap up with repaving Bolton Street from Rosemary to Depot.
• The Council approved a starting salary for the town clerk/treasurer that will be hired by Jan. 1 in the $35,000 to $40,000 range.
• The annexation of Rannell’s Acres was approved and sent to the County Commission for consideration Tuesday. The subdivision on the east edge of Romney just north of Main Street would bring into the city limits an area that has received water and sewer service from Romney for more than 2 decades.
• Halloween trick-or-treat hours are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• The Council approved an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Administration to rehabilitate a viaduct at Antigo Place and Birch Lane. FEMA offered to fund the project in the wake of 2018’s devastating rains. The cost is $167,000.
• The property survey of the old barn owned by the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind has been completed. Once a deed is drawn up, the State Planning Office must sign off on transfer of the land from WVSDB to the town.
• The town’s new website could be online in about 4 weeks. o
