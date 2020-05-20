The new Appalachian Forest Nastional Heritage Area is looking for nonprofits that want Americorps volunteers to complete projects for them.
“AFNHA AmeriCorps is trying to finalize our site list for positions for next term, and we have just a few openings still available,” said Phyllis Baxter, AFNHA AmeriCorps Program Director. “We would love to have a few dynamic new sites join our program, and we especially invite those in our outlying counties to contact us about this possibility for your organization.”
Agencies and other nonprofit groups from Hampshire and surrounding counties in the heritage area are eligible to apply.
Americorps volunteers can be used for conservation, cultural, heritage, tourism or community service positions. Member activities should be project based, not for routine clerical or administrative tasks.
AmeriCorps positions are meant for someone to help accomplish projects that would not otherwise take place.
New service sites are welcome to apply. Site applicants accepted now will recruit members over this summer, to serve from September 2020 through August 2021.
Historic preservation project applications are also still open for the AFNHA Hands-On Team. These AmeriCorps members can help with semi-skilled preservation construction tasks on public or nonprofit owned historic buildings, and can be available on a project by project basis.
Recruitment of AFNHA AmeriCorps members for September start date is open now. Available positions will be posted during May.
For more information and application instructions for all of these opportunities seewww.appalachianforestnha.org/americorps-positions or contact afnha@afnha.org.
