ROMNEY — Early voting for West Virginia’s delayed primary begins today at the Courthouse, but a lot of voting has already gone on.
More than 1,550 absentee ballots had arrived in the county clerk’s office by Friday — 10 times the absentee response in a typical Hampshire County election.
“We’re getting pretty close to the halfway mark of the 2016 primary participation,” County Clerk Eric Strite said.
The spike is the result of fear of the deadly COVID-19 virus and a loosening of state rules to make absentee voting easier.
Strite said 2,560 absentee ballots had been sent out as of last Friday.
Precautions against the virus will be apparent for those who show up at the Courthouse to vote early — starting with the instructions to only enter the building through the front door.
“We’ll ask people to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer on entry,” Strite said. Inside, people waiting in line will be social distancing.
Voters will be directed to the 2nd floor of the Courthouse to provide more space for voters to wait and to keep the other parts of the county clerk’s office functioning.
The ballot has 2 local issues on it, a raft of primary races at the state level, a couple of contested local primaries and the nonpartisan election for 2 seats on the school board that is a 3-way race highlighted by age and experience differences.
Incumbent Bernie Hott is running to hold onto his seat on the board. Challenging are 1st-time candidate Matthew Trimble, a 19-year-old from Kirby, and Jean Shoemaker, the retired school employee and one-time board president who was ousted in the 2018 election.
The big issue locally is the $26 million bond call from the schools. If passed, it would pay for 3 new elementary schools, a new gym in Capon Bridge and security upgrades at Hampshire High.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. workdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and next, which will be the last day to vote early.
On Election Day, June 9, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all Hampshire County precincts.
However, 9 polling places have been consolidated into other existing voting sites so election officials will have enough poll workers to go around.
The moves leave 14 polling places to staff instead of the usual 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.