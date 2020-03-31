Gov. Jim Justice announced today:
- All elective surgeries in the state will be suspended indefinitely at 11:59 p.m tonight, Tuesday March 31, to preserve personal protective equipment for front line healthcare workers.
- Regarding private campgrounds, no one can come from out of state from now forward until the order is suspended. Those who are already there from out of state can stay. (The order doesn't affect West Virginians staying at these campgrounds.)
