The largest 1-day spike happened today as 67 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the DHHR in WV.
In total, 412 West Virginia residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 4 deaths attributed to coronavirus. Kanawha, Berkeley, and Monongalia Counties have in excess of 50+ cases.
As of April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.
*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. *Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
(1) comment
Lets put this in perspective.
There are 331,002,651 Americans in this Country.
As was released yesterday 1,790,000 Americans have been tested.
That is about 0.5% of the population of America, and President Trump thinks Testing is going GREAT?
He said We are doing Lot's of tests, results in 15 minutes.
The Reality is those people that have had tests are waiting days and weeks for results.
This is Failure at it's finest!
