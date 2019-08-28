MARTINSBURG — A Keyser woman was sentenced Monday to 10 months in prison for her involvement in a conspiracy to distribute drugs in Hampshire County.
Gypsy Rene Winkler, 26, pled guilty in a federal district court 2 months ago to a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Winkler admitted to distributing meth in March 2018 in Hampshire County.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case. Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.