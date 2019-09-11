Grand jury indictment arrests
Candice Renee Spaid, 47, of Romney was arrested and charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault, Falsely Reporting an Emergency Incident, Accessory After the Fact to Malicious Assault, and Obstructing an Officer.
Jacob Raymond Green, 25, of Romney was arrested and charged with Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
John Allan Barrett, 30, of Romney was arrested and charged with Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Hunter Remington Russell, 21, of Shanks was arrested and charged with Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methylenedioxyamphetamine – “MDA”).
Jacob Alexander Russell, 19, of Augusta was arrested and charged with Felony Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Other arrests
Sept. 2: Joshua Robert Hayes, 35, of Martinsburg was arrested and charged with Driving While Revoked for DUI, 2nd Offense.
Sept. 3: William Avery Luttrell, 30, of Capon Bridge was arrested and charged with Driving Suspended, 3rd Offense, Obstructing an Officer, No Insurance on Vehicle, Failure to Fingerprint, No Proof of Registration, Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle.
Sept. 4: Brian Anthony Hughes, 33, of Rockville, Md., was arrested and charged with Stalking (3 counts), Indecent Exposure and Trespassing.
Sept. 5: Mariah Lea Luckey, 25, of Burton was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny on an outstanding warrant issued by Monongalia County Magistrate Court. She was also served with a WV Division of Corrections Parole Violation Arrest/Hold Order at that time.
Sept. 5: James Thomas Small Jr., 24, of Points was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny on an outstanding warrant issued by Monongalia County Magistrate Court.
Sept. 6: Christine Maria Rholetter, 50 was arrested and charged with DUI.
Sept. 7: Timmey Leo Lambert Jr., 35, of Romney was arrested and charged with DUI and Driving While Revoked for DUI.
Sept. 7: Cinnamon Jo Owens, 48, of Berryville, Va., was arrested and charged with Obstructing an Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance. o
Sept. 2-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.