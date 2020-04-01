AUGUSTA — “We need to move forward for the kids,” said Hampshire County Fair Board Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates at the board’s meeting last week.
Planning for this year’s fair, scheduled for July 20-25, is underway.
Oates acknowledged the state or federal government could force them to shut down. It is too early to tell what July will be like.
He has been asking for a 30-day grace period before putting deposits down, and reported that given the current situation, vendors said they had no problem with this.
At their meeting last week, the fair board focused on changes that might improve the fair.
Changes approved included new admission fees and rescheduling the mud bog, as well as identifying groups to provide entertainment.
The new admission fees will be higher some nights, but Oates suggested “if you can offer more, people don’t mind to spend more.” The plan is to charge the same fee — $5 — every night but Thursday, when the admission will remain a dollar.
Total admission to attend all 5 nights would be $26, but Ruritan clubs will be selling passes for $20. The plan is to also sell these passes the 1st night of the fair.
The mud bog will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. instead of Friday night. Maryland’s Allegany County Fair has scheduled a mud bog Friday night, and moving the Hampshire County mud bog to Saturday will avoid a conflict, as well as making things quieter during judging in the livestock barn that evening.
A truck and tractor pull is being planned for Friday night. There will be no extra charge for this, the mud bog or any of the rest of the entertainment. They will be included in the $5 admission fee.
Oates will take charge of the entertainment this year, while former fair board chair Paul Lewis will be responsible for the food. Oates is looking at possibilities for bringing in a good gospel group for Wednesday night, and hopes to improve the entertainment across the board.
There will be some other changes. A vendor who makes his own ice cream will replace the fair ice cream stand, and Gary Clark will set up his Kettle Korn stand, changes offering fairgoers some new choices, while freeing some of the Ruritans to help in the dining hall and snack bar where the clubs make most of their money during the fair.
Fairgoers paying admission or buying dining hall and snack bar food contribute to paying the fair’s expenses, and any profits go back to the participating Ruritan clubs to be spent on community service — for example, the scholarships the clubs offer to HHS graduates.
Improvements made at the fairgrounds as the fair board prepares for the annual fair will include some better lighting this year. Oates reported they are working with Potomac Edison on this, as well as a new sliding gate down at the barns, a new server to help keep food warm at the snack bar and a number of minor improvement projects.
Most of all, they are getting ready for the 4-H and FFA members who have been raising animals to show. The extension office is closed until April 30 and the high school may not reopen until fall, but the Ruritans plan to give them the fair they need for their animals, and a livestock auction to follow.
Last year for the first time, the board approved handing out free meal tickets with buyer’s passes for the Saturday evening 4-H/FFA livestock auction. It was a great success: 78 buyers took advantage of the offer.
This year they will do it again, with the FNB Bank sponsoring up to 125 meals for buyers, at $8 a meal, something the bank has agreed to do for 5 years.
The fair board meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m., and will begin meeting at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in April. Meetings are open to the public.
