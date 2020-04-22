I was proud
Editor:
It is hard to assess a situation without having first hand information. Why was there an opening when DiAnna Liller applied for the principal’s position?
What made the Board members decide to hire her?
Before she went there I knew someone on the substitute list who would not answer the phone if the ID showed Hampshire High School. Would parents rather have a school needing discipline or a “little hurricane” who would sweep out the problem?
I taught school in Hardy County. DiAnna was a student of whom I was proud.
Mary J. Keller, Fisher
I agree, but …
Editor:
I agree with Mt. King that we should pass the school bond issue, but I take serious issue with several of his arguments and statements.
“If we don’t have kids coming out of schools who are prepared to succeed in college, then we’ve shortchanged them and ourselves.” Children coming out of our schools are not prepared to succeed. That is a different and more important issue which I have addressed before and will again. The proposed bond issue addresses comfort, cost, and consolidation. Many kids go to school in more decrepit buildings and perform much better on tests of educational achievement. Their performance is not because of the sorry condition of the physical plant, but in spite of it. Other than perhaps a brief “Hawthorne Effect,” new buildings will have no effect on student performance. That said, I do not favor punishing lousy performance with deteriorating facilities. The long-term shoddy performance of our schools must be poor performing educational staff and their leadership as a group. Some, no doubt, are doing better, but every school in the county has a terrible record of academic performance. Schools with a more challenging student body are outperforming our kids every day. What is their secret? What are our educational leaders doing to find out and bring those techniques to our schools? Excuses do not enhance outcomes.
Mr. King says “And your argument about being old? That’s crap that doesn’t stand the test of time . . .” Actually, if it didn’t, we would not have lived long enough to become old.
Mr. King says “So what if you’re old and you’ve been paying all your life. It goes with the job of being an adult.” That canard has been used to support all manner of proposals, good and bad. Supporting bad ideas does not make them better. Use that energy to support educational improvement, not just pretty buildings.
Mr. King says “I’m voting for this bond call. There’s not a reason you shouldn’t either.” If that were true, he would have had no need to write that column, would he? I, too, am voting for the bond issue, but not with the dewy- eyed belief that once the buildings are up, all of our students will suddenly become erudite contenders for Ivy League scholarships. It should make the children and staff more comfortable, which is a good thing. It should contain maintenance costs.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
Recycling lives
Editor:
Questions have come up recently about recycling in Hampshire County that I’d like to answer. I’m on the Board of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, a volunteer group that has been promoting and doing recycling here for several years.
Recycling in Hampshire County is not “dead”, but two things have happened to slow it down. First, the Hampshire County Recycling Center off Dolan Drive in Augusta is closed temporarily by the County Commission because of COVID-19. After things open back up, that center should, hopefully, reopen for cardboard and paper recycling, and our volunteer group will continue to collect cans there.
Second, Robin Mills has voluntarily been collecting plastic, glass and other recyclables at several additional locations around the county, including the Capon Bridge Library, then taking this to his property to sort before transporting it (again, voluntarily) to out of state recycling centers.
During the time his van was broken down, between Nov. 2019 and late Jan. 2020, he was unable to keep up with transporting the recycling, and therefore it accumulated on his property. Thanks to a successful Go Fund Me campaign, a newer used van was acquired and Robin once again began taking recycling to out-of-state recycling centers, as a service to Hampshire County citizens.
The county government has chosen not to expand recycling into this area, and, in fact, returned a grant that had been given to the county from REAP to expand recycling.
Meanwhile, someone decided that the bags and barrels of recycled material on Robin’s property were unsightly, and reported that to the WVDEP. This resulted in a citation from a DEP inspector, caused Robin Mills to have to stop collecting and recycling glass, plastic, etc. in the county, and eliminated an opportunity for many people to conveniently recycle.
Please don’t leave your recycling at the Capon Bridge Library. An alternate place to recycle is the South Berkeley County Recycling Center in Inwood, WV is open Tuesday through Saturday. Check their website for hours and rules.
Since this is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, we should be expanding recycling, not eliminating it. The cover of the March 2020 issue of National Geographic says we need to reuse or recycle everything we make in order to save this, our only planet. Let’s move in that direction instead of away from it.
Dorothy Kengla, Augusta o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.