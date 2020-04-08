The prison officer’s wife has a husband who is considered essential personnel. This is the case when there is a COVID-19 outbreak, but this has also been true whether there are snowstorms, riot situations or flooding.
She has waited by the phone more times than she can count when there is a minute’s delay in his coming home at night. She knows the sound of the vehicle and can hear it well before he has approached the street on which they live.
She feels in her veins the precise minute he is due to arrive home from work.
In the background is a perpetual hum in her mind — a knowing — that all might not be well where he is working. More than once she has been looking for him after midnight, through phone calls to his institution, to see if there is a reason he has fallen behind.
Sometimes, it has been due to a faulty vehicle, sometimes it was giving another officer a ride home, but other times, it was because of incidents that required him to linger behind.
In 20 years, there have been mini heart attacks at too many minutes past midnight, too many ticks of the second hand, too many breaths drawn in his absence. She has given herself a window of time during which she will not seek him but will wait. After that, she searches.
Being essential is not without its risks, and in this particular profession, it is not often celebrated as is the military or the police, somehow forgotten as a vital arm of law enforcement. The low-lying stress, however, is there and is often carried by members of the family, wives, mothers, in-laws.
It’s like a war waged in 8-hour shifts, punching in a time clock, always wondering what might happen next. It could just be an afternoon lost into the void, watching men do crossword puzzles, eating cold pizza, passing banter back and forth between co-workers. It could be, however, much, much more.
She decorates her house in rainbows, it is filled with color, and her home is a welcome refuge away from the institutional grey blocks and the infrastructure, an impenetrable fortress.
She has a song on her heart and laughter, a smile on her face, a kiss for his lips and arms for an embrace.
Being essential personnel is a family affair.
We sacrifice for one another. Just like for the coal miners of West Virginia, we know our husbands enter the fray to put food on the table and clothes on our backs. We are well aware — always, in fact.
People look for wild stories, and there are none to give them. None, I mean, that they would expect.
There is violence, but not the kind shown on TV. Homemade weaponry and the inner workings of gangs are not in any way glamorous.
What is much more newsworthy is making it another day home safely to his wife and his child.
We’ve made a life these past 20 years, and he celebrated his work anniversary this month. Just kids when he started, three months after we were married, my father was relieved as fathers are prone to be, that he could take care of me. I look back, and it all has gone away in such a blink, rivers of time swept away like the current washing over my feet.
He would certainly stay home if he could right now in this era of uncertainty, but it’s business as usual. Those who keep this country running include the prison officers who endeavor to contain threats to our society, and right now, there is an enemy who is unseen who endangers many of them.
It’s true that our stress levels elevate now with every cough and cause any body ache to be met with suspicion, an ever-watchful eye on his constitution. I look for clues of a different kind as to his well-being, as we continue on, trusting in God by the hour, as the wife of a correctional officer who is essential personnel.
Rosa Hopkins is a writer, gospel singer and sometimes radio host from Fort Ashby.
