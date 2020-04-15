Chloe Roomsburg

Name: Chloe Roomsburg

Birthday: 6/9/92

I live in: Romney, WV

I live with: Fiancé Scott, and our furry and feathery kids

My job (and location)/you know me from: Trinity Family Health Care—Multitasker

One thing most people don't know about me is: I was a competitive gymnast.

My dream vacation getaway is: Greece

My favorite food is: Basically any food you put in front of me

Best advice I ever received was: Don't be a follower, be a leader.

My biggest pet peeve is: Hearing people chew food/smack their lips (“misophonia”)

I most admire: People

My favorite school subject was: Home Economics

One thing on my bucket list is: Travel to Greece

My guilty pleasure is: Chocolate

Skill or talent I'd most like to learn is: I try most things I want to do; there aren't many I haven’t!

If I were queen for a day: Give all homeless people a home, give all the starving people food and provide for all abused children and provide proper homes.

Living or dead, the person I'd most like to have dinner with is: Bob Marley 

My first job was: Babysitting

My fondest memory is: Being in the kitchen with my mom-mom

My favorite movie is:  The Breakfast Club o

