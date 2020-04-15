Name: Chloe Roomsburg
Birthday: 6/9/92
I live in: Romney, WV
I live with: Fiancé Scott, and our furry and feathery kids
My job (and location)/you know me from: Trinity Family Health Care—Multitasker
One thing most people don't know about me is: I was a competitive gymnast.
My dream vacation getaway is: Greece
My favorite food is: Basically any food you put in front of me
Best advice I ever received was: Don't be a follower, be a leader.
My biggest pet peeve is: Hearing people chew food/smack their lips (“misophonia”)
I most admire: People
My favorite school subject was: Home Economics
One thing on my bucket list is: Travel to Greece
My guilty pleasure is: Chocolate
Skill or talent I'd most like to learn is: I try most things I want to do; there aren't many I haven’t!
If I were queen for a day: Give all homeless people a home, give all the starving people food and provide for all abused children and provide proper homes.
Living or dead, the person I'd most like to have dinner with is: Bob Marley
My first job was: Babysitting
My fondest memory is: Being in the kitchen with my mom-mom
My favorite movie is: The Breakfast Club o
