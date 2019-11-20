New research gives worried hunters a clean chance
A new piece of research could help hunters alleviate worries about Chronic Wasting Disease contamination.
The solution is right in their laundry supplies — bleach.
Two scientists with Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a branch of the National Institute of Health, published a study last month that found that soaking stainless steel knives and equipment in a solution of 40-percent bleach for 5 minutes kills the surface prions that carry the disease.
But, one of the study’s authors, Brent Race, warned, “It’s not as simple as throwing your knife or saw into a bleach bath.”
Brain tissue soaked in a 100-percent bleach solution for 30 minutes still had active prions.
“If you have got any pieces visible to your eye, you want to wipe that clean and discard it accordingly before using the bleach to decontaminate the surface,” he told the Ravalli Republic, a weekly newspaper in western Montana. “Bleach is not able to penetrate organic tissue very well.”
Chronic Wasting Disease was discovered here in Hampshire County in 2005 (and in Montana in 2017).
The neurological disease found in deer and elk belongs to a family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. Scientists believe it is caused by abnormal protein particles called prions that slowly attack the brain, causing the animals to progressively become emaciated and display abnormal behavior. They invariably die from the disease.
Although no known treatment exists, no evidence suggests CWD poses a risk for humans or domestic animals.
Because no treatment is known, West Virginia created a containment area to try to slow the spread of CWD. Baiting deer is prohibited in the area and transporting carcasses out of the area is prohibited.
The area has spread in 14 years from central Hampshire County to include all of Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties. CWD has also been found in neighboring Frederick County, Va., and Allegany County, Md.
Although the disease has not been found in people, since other prion diseases have affected humans, scientists, wildlife managers and public health officials suggest careful handling of potentially infected wild game carcasses.
Race reminded hunters that bleach is a caustic substance. Leaving knives and other equipment in the solution for too long could damage the steel.
“Don’t overdo it,” he said. “If hunters do want to be cautious, this is a step that they can take to decontaminate their knives.”
The study by Race and Katie Williams was published in the scientific journal PLoS One on Oct. 4.
It arose from continued questions to Rocky Mountain Labs and a love of hunting by Race and by Williams’ family.
“They would tell us, ‘Look, we’re in contact with all this material, how can we decontaminate our equipment?’” Race said. “I would have to tell them that, ‘Well, we have some other things that work on other prions, but no one has shown it to be effective for chronic wasting disease.’”
Earlier studies at the laboratory had shown that prions easily bind to stainless steel that’s commonly used to make knives or meat saws. They also knew that prions were particularly hard to neutralize.
“The nature of the prion folding makes it very difficult to destroy it,” Race said. “They are resistant to heat and resistant to UV light. They are resistant to a plethora of things that kill common viruses and bacteria. You can cook other proteins and destroy them, but you can’t cook a prion and destroy it.”
Williams said they knew that household bleach worked to deactivate prions associated with other diseases.
Since she was proficient with a prion detection assay available at the lab, the pair tackled the study.
The researchers used CWD-infected brains from white-tailed and mule deer. They tested various bleach concentrations and soak times to determine the most effective combination to eliminate the prions.
The Ravalli Republic contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.