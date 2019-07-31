A modest proposal
Editor:
Income inequality seems to be a big problem. Why does a big name actor/actress make twenty million dollars or more for a movie while someone trying to break in to the business works for less than $10.00 per hour? That is disparity.
Star athletes make over twenty million per season while the grounds keeper is lucky to make forty thousand. How unfair. No wonder Presidential candidates insist on a minimum wage of $15.00 to $20.00 dollars per hour, even if they don’t pay their campaign workers that much. Raising the minimum wage is popular with politicians because it sounds compassionate and is generally popular with voters.
Greedy corporations and proprietors have fewer votes than workers, and they have to pay the wages, not the politicians. (God put “Thou shalt not covet” in the Ten Commandments for a reason.) $15.00 per hour only works out to a little over thirty-one thousand dollars per year. Why not make the minimum $50.00 per hour? That is $104,000 per year. Politicians, think of all the tax revenue that will generate for you to spend – and it is the greedy corporations and proprietors who have to come up with the money, not you.
This fascist solution might work in our school system, too. If we total student scores on each class evaluation and divide them equally among the students, we can eliminate the devastating competition which causes student anxiety, thereby hindering student learning.
Each child will be awarded an “A” since no kid received a higher grade. Think what that will do for self-esteem; our student achievement will soar and we will lead the nation in achievement.
Then extend this to athletics. Determined starting line ups by lottery and mandate equal playing time for each member of the squad. Whenever points are scored, each player on each side is awarded exactly the same amount. That way everyone can enjoy the game, and each player can feel equally valued while no one would feel the humiliation of defeat. Each person can achieve self-actualization and equality.
No wonder socialism is becoming so popular. Who wouldn’t want to participate in such an equal and idealized system? We can achieve the happiness and prosperity of socialist paradises like Zimbabwe, North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and the Peoples Republic of China if we just all get on board and make the effort.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
Splish splash success
Editor:
We here at the Romney Energy Express would like to talk about how our Community Service project has helped those in our community. We had donation boxes where people donated hygiene items so that we could give them away to those who need them.
We served over 80 people this summer with our Splish Splash Hygiene Bash. We could not have accomplished this without the help of our community and the following donors who we would like to thank for their help in our project:
Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, Milleson’s Walnut Grove Campground, The Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Romney Elementary School PTO, Romney Moose, Carol Shaw State Farm Insurance, Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad, Trojan Athletic Association, Tim Nichols DDS and various community members.
This summer, our program has served the community, also, by helping the children with reading, writing and other things like having nutritious meals. Our program helps children avoid the summer decline in reading comprehension skills and maintain or improve their literacy skills.
This summer would not have been a success without all the people who have tirelessly worked with us, so we would also like to thank Patty Lipps and the Romney Elementary School Staff, the Board of Education Members, Mr. Pancione, Amy Haines, Debbie Belt, Joyce Tenney, Greg Snyder, Carolyn Arnold, Kelly Hicks and the Extension Staff and all of our youth and adult volunteers for all that they have done to make our program a success this summer.
Nathan Wilson, Romney Energy Express o
