➖Hawse Health Center with facilities in Baker, Mathias, Moorefield and Petersburg would like to announce that they will be performing FREE COVID-19 testing at each of our clinic sites as well as an additional site in Romney, WV on SATURDAY, JUNE 13th FROM 10am - 4pm. The testing sites are open to the general public.
The locations are:
Mathias: (Old Mathias School Building.
Baker: Hawse Health Center beside the HCEAA building
Moorefield: At the Michael Medical Building across from the Post office
Petersburg: At Grove Street Health Center next to Social Security Office
Romney: at the old Weimer's dealership next to DMV building in Sunrise Summit.
We would like to thank the Weimer automotive group for their help and cooperation in the testing.
The tests are free of charge to everyone, but if you have insurance, please bring your card(s). There is no co-pay or cost to the public. Even if you have no insurance, the test is still free through State sponsored payment. People are asked to remain in your cars as you progress through the line.
Testing is available to all individuals, including asymptomatic individuals. Identification, such as a drivers license or proof of address will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
NOTE: Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have any questions, you can reach Charles Rohrbaugh at 304-897-5915. Thank you and stay safe.
