KEYSER — In response to the coronavirus pandemic Highland Arts Unlimited is rescheduling Seldom Scene, the final show of the season until 2021.
West Virginia University has closed its campuses making the auditorium at the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College unavailable for the planned April 25 performance.
Looking forward to the coming year, current ticket holders and those for the 2020-2021 season will be included in the new performance tentatively planned for April 2021 at Church-McKee.
In the meantime, Highland Arts is working to finalize its upcoming season, which is tentatively planned to include the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Band in August; the WVU Symphony Orchestra and Chi-Town (formerly Chicago Transit Authority) in October; A Hank Williams Tribute Show in November and the Bayfield Brass in December. 2021 will kick-off with Mike Lockett, a story teller in March and Seldom Scene will close out the season next April.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU.
