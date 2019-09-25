Sometimes we have the most interesting conversations around the newsroom. They aren’t necessarily productive, but they keep us all on our toes.
One of those started last week when I asked Sports Editor Nick Carroll who can attend a masquerade party as Aladdin in 2019.
“I see where you’re going with this,” he responded, understanding that I was grappling with last week’s kerfuffle over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledging that he attended a masquerade party as Aladdin 15 or so years ago when he was 29 and, by most folks’ reckoning, should have known better than to don brownface.
This, of course, follows last year’s firestorm over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northan wearing blackface in a medical school yearbook picture.
Nick made the observation that had escaped me. Dressing as Aladdin is probably OK — but putting on the face paint crosses the line.
Wish I had thought of that on my own.
Then the realization hit me.
I had painted my face once for a Halloween party. It was the mid-1970s, I was in my early 20s and living on the cheap.
The “Peanuts” comic strip and TV specials were big then, so I decided to do an offbeat riff on the Great Pumpkin, Linus’s Halloween obsession.
I had green pants (don’t ask), one of those new-fangled giant green garbage bags that a couple of snips of the scissors created armholes in, a lighter green windbreaker and even, I think, green sneakers (maybe, maybe not; memory fades).
That assemblage of stuff had — to me — the makings of a costume to be (wait for it) … the Great Avocado.
To make the masquerade complete, I diluted some green food dye and painted my face and hands. It was much later that I found out how difficult getting green food coloring off the skin could be.
But there I was, green from hairline to toe.
I’m not sure what race or species I probably offended with my portrayal, but in 2019 terms of political correctness, I feel abashed.
And no, I’m not mocking the brownface/blackface debate. I’m admitting that it’s pretty easy to do stupid things that people can take offense over. It doesn’t excuse them, or me, then or now.
It just makes me glad I stopped at green.
But such is the life of a (generally self-aware) terrible person — something I’ve freely described myself as for the last few years.
The self-descriptor might have begun with the realization that I’m the black sheep of my family (for reasons we won’t wade into here).
It’s bolstered by the horrifying awareness of things I have done or said, often just nanoseconds too late to avoid the terribleness.
Like when I was interviewing the guy whose pickup truck ignited shortly after the occupants scrambled to safety.
I’m near the end of the phone interview when these words roll off my tongue:
“I guess the burning question is … “
I could barely hear the conversation over the gasps and groans from my colleagues in the newsroom. Fortunately, the guy I was interviewing didn’t seem to notice.
Or the time a couple of years ago when we were noticing a lot of turtles on our little street and reminding each other to be careful.
So who should back out of the driveway the next morning only to hear a gut-wrenching crunch under the tire? Like I could have seen that in the rearview mirror?
Or the time the St. Petersburg Beach police were ready to haul me to jail after I flipped the firefighter into the air with my Ford Fairmont at a busy intersection that had police HQ on one corner and the fire station on another.
Did I mention I had out-of-state tags on the car, having just arrived in the area a couple of days earlier?
Thankfully, the fireman was conscious as they loaded him in the ambulance and kept repeating, “It’s not his fault; I didn’t look before I stepped in front of him.”
Thankfully.
When you’re a terrible person, breaks like that can mean everything.
