A Romney couple has received a state grant to help restore a historic property on River Road.
Larry and Mona Carroll have qualified for $27,500 to replace the main house’s roof and repair the chimney of Hickory Grove.
The building was erected in 1848 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The grant comes from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, which gave out 21 awards totaling $465,460 for projects involving the restoration and rehabilitation of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The State Historic Preservation Office of the WVDACH administers the development grant program. A review panel appointed by the SHPO developed recommendations for the grants.
* * *
The Region 8 Planning and Development Council, which includes Hampshire County, has cancelled its August meeting.
* * *
Gov. Jim Justice has ordered flags on all state-owned facilities in West Virginia be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Thursday (Aug. 8) in honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday.
* * *
Williams River Road in Pocahontas and Webster counties is scheduled to be closed beginning Aug. 12, when Federal Highway Administration contractors will begin comprehensive, permanent repairs to the road which was damaged during the June 2016 flood. There are four projects to be completed over a period of four years.
* * *
Gas prices stayed even in West Virginia over the week ending Sunday, gasbuddy.com reports.
The price of $2.65 a gallon was 0.4 cents lower than a month ago and 20.8 cents off prices a year ago.
The national average of $2.70 a gallon dropped 2.6 cents in a week, 5.6 cents in a month and 15.8 cents in a year. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.