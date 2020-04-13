The Spring Valley Family Care facility located in Springfield is doing screenings and testing for COVID-19. They are able to do all the prerequisite testing and COVID-19 testing onsite if indicated.
Spring Valley Family Care is doing COVID-19 screenings and testings
Nick Carroll
Sports Reporter
Appalachian Hoosier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
- Spring Valley Family Care is doing COVID-19 screenings and testings
- Moorefield man sought in stabbing
- 9 deaths, 626 positive cases of COVID-19 in WV
- Gov. Justice adds staff to WorkForce, issues $100k to each county for hero pay
- Friday-Sunday, April 10-12
- Our all-call for moms
- 5th case confirmed in Hampshire County
- 5 deaths, 485 cases confirmed by WV DHHR
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: 2 cases confirmed in Hampshire County
- 50 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, 462 total
- 3rd case confirmed in Hampshire County
- 5th case confirmed in Hampshire County
- 7th Allegany County resident tests positive for COVID-19
- 4th case confirmed in Hampshire County
- Quarantine is in the Bible
- 67 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, brings total to 412
- 5 deaths, 485 cases confirmed by WV DHHR
- COVID-19 testing sites in Hampshire County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- BREAKING: 2 cases confirmed in Hampshire County (3)
- Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092 (1)
- 50 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, 462 total (1)
- How are you making ends meet as we shelter at home? (1)
- 67 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, brings total to 412 (1)
- COVID-19 found in Shenandoah Valley, Va. and Garrett County, Md. (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.