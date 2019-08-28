PURGITSVILLE — A pre-dawn fire on Huffman Road Thursday already had a chicken house “on the ground” by the time firefighters arrived, Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
He estimated the loss at close to $750,000.
“It was a big one,” Parsons said.
The 911 call came just after 4:30 a.m. drew 8 fire crews from 4 counties – Romney and Springfield in Hampshire, Moorefield in Hardy, Petersburg and Maysville in Grant, and Burlington, New Creek and Fountain in Mineral.
Fort Ashby’s fire company stood by in Springfield and a Petersburg crew covered Moorefield. The Romney Rescue Squad also was on hand, although nobody was injured.
Parsons said no cause of the fire had been determined although the state fire marshal’s office has the case under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.