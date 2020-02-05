The West Virginia University Extension Service in Hampshire and Mineral Counties will be offering a new master Ggardener certification course beginning Feb. 17 and ending April 27.
Classes will be held every Monday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hampshire County Courthouse, 18 E Main St., Romney. Each class session will be approximately 2-1/2. An informational meeting for past master gardeners and those interested in the program will be held at 6 p.m. next Monday (Feb. 10) at the Hampshire County Extension office.
Students who enroll in the Master Gardener Course receive advanced horticulture training to become volunteers with the WVU Extension Service in Hampshire and Mineral counties. The course is intended to be the formal training for the master gardener program, a volunteer service program of the WVU Extension Service.
Certification as a master gardner requires 40 hours of instruction and 40 hours of volunteer service within the year following completion of the course. Certified master gardeners have the option of joining the Potomac Highlands Master Gardener Association.
Participants will receive instruction in botany, soils, basic landscaping, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, small and tree fruits, composting and more. For more information, or to register for the class call the Hampshire County Extension office at 304-822-5013.
