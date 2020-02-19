CAPON BRIDGE — Fiber-optic broadband could be offered here as early as April.
Crews from contractor Henkels and McCoy last week began laying lines through town as part of a $402,000 federal grant.
Aaron Cox, who is overseeing the work for the county’s broadband initiative, said he hopes to have lines in by mid-March and testing completed a few weeks later.
“We hope to be hooking customers up by April,” he said.
Hardy Telecommunications will handle the sales and installation of lines from the street to individual customers.
The Hampshire County Commission applied for the grant in 2017 through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s small cities fiber to the home grant initiative.
“This is rather quick for HUD, to be honest with you,” Cox said. He said the typical HUD grant takes 6 to 7 years to complete.
The lines being laid run from along U.S. 50 west as far as Cold Stream Road. Lines run up Christian Church Road about a half-mile, up Cold Stream Road about a mile and along Hummingbird Lane.
The path generally follows where Valley Cable Systems had lines when it was in operation more than 30 years ago.
Fiber-optic lines were laid in the Capon Bridge Technology Park and surrounding areas east of town in late 2017.
A new $3 million grant announced earlier this month will bring a fiber-optic line from Wardensville to Christian Church Road and north nearly to Capon Bridge, serving 600 homes and businesses, including a dedicated operation at the Capon View Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.