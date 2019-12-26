The most memorable Christmas I recall was the winter of 1942, cherished perhaps because it was the last one before my father died. The more years that go by, the more the memory and memory-blank haunts.
Like many men who worked long, hard hours in those post-Depression/war days, my father did not have a lot of time to spare for me. But in that December there was one day when he took me, the axe and an old lame foxhound named Settle, and we climbed through the barbed wire into a neighbor’s pasture where I was never allowed to go alone; Bossie, a peevish cow of unpredictable temper ruled there.
Hours later (it may have been less, but when you’re 6... ), in the dark, we returned to the house with the loveliest cedar tree that ever grew on someone else’s land. If the owner ever knew, he never let on.
I had rushed to pick red berries before we set out, and now mother and I strung them on heavy thread for garlands; she popped com, and what I didn’t eat went also into strands.
Though the memory does not extend to those details, I’m sure I must have gone to sleep that night with visions of, if not sugarplum fairies, then at least sugar cookies and hot cocoa, dancing in my head.
On Christmas morning I awoke and huddled in the bed, quilts pulled around my shoulders, staring with wonder at the tree burdened by tinsel and popcorn and berry decorations, with a star cut from the top of a tin can on the top.
Beneath, there were a half dozen each of oranges and apples, and my first introduction to Brazil nuts. In those country years, these alone were riches enough. But next to the tree nailed onto pine crosspieces was a gift I’d been afraid to hope for, never dared believe would be granted me.
It was a miniature garden set — hoe, rake and shovel — that I was convinced would make me a farmer like all our neighbors and relatives. It was a magic moment, and I’d never even heard Santa arrive in the night.
My father came into the room, saw my face, and bent down, I thought to get the tools for me. When he straightened up, there was a sudden series of loud clacks and ratcheting sounds, hisses, a furious buzz-like clicking.
I saw tiny yellow and green lights blinking furiously, and I cringed in fear as a foot-long mechanical alligator advanced menacingly from beneath the tree and across the floor toward the bed, head wagging from side to side, driving me screaming beneath the covers. It must have been April before I ever touched that newfangled toy.
And I always thought my father felt somehow guilty about the impact of that ’gator on an unsuspecting child.
There was the orange-and-brown “Lassie Come Home” book a few years later, and the exalted joy of a bicycle sometime after the war, and other memorable Christmases that followed. But the giant who carried me past the threat of Bossie and held my hand crossing barbed wire and boggy fields, dragging the tree and axe, later carrying me home exhausted from that seasonal tree quest, was not there anymore.
And Christmas has never been the same since.
First published Dec. 8, 1997, in The Winchester Star
