Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.