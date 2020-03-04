I am wondering about Women’s History Month (March) and where women have gotten in their search for equality in an unequal world.
If one thinks of the challenges in the context of the evolution of modern “culture” over the 12,000 years since the last great ice age ended, then, well, one begins to wonder if it is hopeless.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It was passed in the House of Representatives on May 21, 1919, followed by the Senate on June 4, 1919. It was then submitted to the states for ratification. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee was the last of the necessary 36 states to secure ratification. The Nineteenth Amendment was officially adopted on August 26, 1920.
Note – it was ratified by the necessary number of states in just a little over a year. (Of course, the fight to get it passed as law began officially in 1878 – so that took only a little over 40 years.)
The amendment states simply that the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
Then in 1923, the first version of an Equal Rights Amendment was written by Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman, and introduced in Congress. The law wasn’t passed in its current form until 1971 and 1972 (only almost 40 years) by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively. And 48 years later we are still arguing over it.
The Equal Rights Amendment is “equally” simple. Here’s the text: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Sometime this year we should hear if the ERA will stand as ratified by the necessary states, or if the (kerfuffle?) must continue.
Here is an argument against ERA (not my opinion) – “Proponents point to the ‘wage gap’ … as evidence that women need special protections under the Constitution. … Federal and state law already prohibit pay discrimination based on sex. Social science, moreover, has repeatedly shown that any remaining salary gap is largely the result of women’s choices.” That’s from city-journal.org just last week. Umm – we women are choosing to have lower pay?
As a woman who grew up largely in the era of “women’s lib” and thought that she was liberated – free to make my own choices and be responsible for myself, it has been difficult for me to come to an understanding of how far the world still needs to go.
And it isn’t in the laws themselves so much as in the prevailing attitudes and reactions of each us to the life around us. It is seen in areas as different as the jokes that we tell to the images in our movies and TV shows to the decisions that courts make when women defend themselves against violence. We must put into law the language that is necessary for us to defend ourselves.
I had to laugh when I ran across a quote recently, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” Now I respect Eleanor Roosevelt and all the work that she did for this country. But how can someone raised in privilege really understand how it feels to be born inferior?
How do people who are raised to be inferior change that feeling in themselves and those around them? How can we continue to raise children who will perpetuate the hate that exists between sexes, races, religions and countries?
I truly don’t know what else to say. Most of the men that I have met in my life have been “good” men, loving and respectful and at least believing that they treat women fairly.
And women can be just as guilty of not treating women fairly. I just have to hope that we can keep increasing awareness and spreading love throughout the world, starting in our own homes and communities.
And this being an election year – get out there and use your voice and vote – for equality and love and compassion.
