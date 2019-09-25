CAPON BRIDGE — Thousands of people, some driving from as far as Washington, D. C., will descend on Capon Bridge this weekend, to attend the town’s 12th Annual Founder’s Day Festival.
Over 3,000 people come every year, drawn by the free parking, free admission and lots of activities — including free entertainment from some of the county’s most popular performers.
It all begins with a free concert by Rain Crow in the firehouse pavilion from 6-8 p.m. Friday, with plenty of parking on the grounds next to the pavilion. Some of the food court vendors will be open during the performance.
Beginning Saturday, the only parking allowed on grounds, other than for vendors, will be handicapped parking accessible by driving through Bear Garden Plaza, past the dollar and drug stores to the end, turning right, and asking permission from the gate attendants stationed there.
Others are offered free parking at the Capon Bridge Middle School — turn up Cold Stream Road and take your first right. A free shuttle bus will take everyone to the festival entrance and back.
Humans only, please — no pets are allowed on the firehouse grounds.
By Saturday morning the grounds will be filled with booths for vendors, with more arts council vendors in the firehouse dining hall. The music begins in the pavilion as the grounds open at 10 a.m.
Saturday festival activities take place from 10-5, and Sunday hours are from 10-4.
The free hayrides will be back, as will the “Kid’s Land” tent full of activities for children, with farm animals, a falconer and a juggler nearby. For older children, there will be BB guns and archery.
Rows of vendor booths will fill the field, with a food court behind them, and there will be plenty of seating in the pavilion to listen to music.
New this year is a double-elimination cornhole tournament on Sunday, with registration at 9 a.m. and the first bags flying at 10. Registration is $10, and there will be prizes, with a minimum payout of $300 guaranteed.
Other special events include a lumberjack competition at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Saturday will also be the only day for apple butter making, and the only day to watch blacksmith Rob Wolford at work in the History Court.
On Sunday a 5K race begins at 8 a.m. (registration at the community center at 7) and there will be a car show from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. behind Bear Garden Plaza.
The schedule includes a new history presenter — Don Peterson, author of a book on native American fish traps in the Potomac, will speak Sunday at 2 p.m.
A full schedule for the historical presentations will be posted in the History Court beside the pavilion, where most of the presentations take place. Many of the presenters remain in the area throughout the day, ready to talk with festivalgoers.
On Saturday, the presentations begin at 11 a.m. with Dave Pancake talking about Fort Edwards, he will be followed by Shawnee Elder Sheila Hansen, Doug Riley impersonating Stonewall Jackson, and Don Teter as Jed Hotchkiss, Stonewall Jackson’s mapmaker.
Then Jim Morris will talk about making musical instruments on the frontier, out of whatever materials were available; Dave Zaladonis will talk about flintlock muzzleloaders and Rob Wolford will talk about early 19th century Hampshire County manufacturing.
Sunday presentations begin at 10 a.m. with Stonewall Jackson’s divine service for his troops, based on the Biblical verse he shared with his wife as he left for war. He will be followed by Don Teter as Porte Crayon, a 19th century “local color” writer born in Martinsburg; Jeanne Zaladonis on music during the French and Indian War; Doug Riley again as Stonewall Jackson; Don Peterson, author of a book on native American fish traps in the Potomac; and Shawnee Elder Sheila Hansen.
As for music, a schedule posted in the pavilion will list times for performances — Winter Squash, Andrew McKnight, Hay Fever, Charlee Allman and the Buck Mountain String Band on Saturday, and Seth Maynard, Joe Herrmann and Joe Fallon, and the Bear Hill Bluegrass Band on Sunday.
The festival ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, by which time everyone should be well entertained and well fed.
Fairgoers should remember to fill out a survey evaluating the event as they leave. The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club reads every form and considers the input as they plan for next year — and the forms are entered in a drawing, with the lucky winner receiving 2 tickets on the Potomac Eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.