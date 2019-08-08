The County Commission has a light agenda for its Tuesday meeting.
A G E N D A
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Hampshire County Commission
9:00 am Call to order, minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports
9:15 am Eileen Johnson, authorize survey of out conveyance of parcel on hospital grounds.
9:30 am Brian Malcolm, HCESA*, re: report and request to purchase equipment
*HCESA = Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency
Maintenance:
Correspondence and requests
Board Appointments & resignations
Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns
Budget revisions
Exonerations and consolidations – tax department
Invoices
Probate/Estate considerations
Calendar
Personnel
Budgetary/fund actions
Election matters
The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission. Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.
Posted: August 8, 2019.
