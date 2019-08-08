The County Commission has a light agenda for its Tuesday meeting.

A G E N D A

 

     Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Hampshire County Commission

 

 

9:00 am   Call to order,    minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports

9:15 am   Eileen Johnson, authorize survey of out conveyance of parcel on hospital grounds.

9:30 am   Brian Malcolm, HCESA*, re:  report and request to purchase equipment

 

 

 

*HCESA = Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency 

          

       Maintenance:  

Correspondence and requests

Board Appointments & resignations                   

Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns

Budget revisions

Exonerations and consolidations – tax department

Invoices

       Probate/Estate considerations

Calendar  

       Personnel

       Budgetary/fund actions

       Election matters

      

      

The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission.  Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.     

 

Posted:  August 8, 2019.  

 

