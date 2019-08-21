Pan Jammin'

Pan Jammin’ performs at the 2018 opener.

 Highland Arts Unlimited

KEYSER — Local musicians in the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Band will usher in the new season for Highland Arts Unlimited with a free concert at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College. 

Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio provides instruction and performance opportunities for students of all ages who are interested in the steel pan music of the Caribbean. Members range from experienced musicians to those who have never played music.

Under the direction of Fred Kesner, students grouped into several bands that perform regularly throughout the area.  Lessons are held weekly where students learn to play the different styles of steel drum (pan) music.

Residents interested in membership in Highland Arts will receive a $5 discount in their selected category up to and including the night of the performance.

Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU.  o

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.