Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio provides instruction and performance opportunities for students of all ages who are interested in the steel pan music of the Caribbean. Members range from experienced musicians to those who have never played music.
Under the direction of Fred Kesner, students grouped into several bands that perform regularly throughout the area. Lessons are held weekly where students learn to play the different styles of steel drum (pan) music.
Residents interested in membership in Highland Arts will receive a $5 discount in their selected category up to and including the night of the performance.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU. o
