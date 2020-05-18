This afternoon Gov. Jim Justice removed Harrison, Marion, Monogalia, and Berkeley from COVID-19 "hot spot" list.
"Under the new system, we no longer have counties that are on the hot spot alert," said Justice.
Also the governor added indoor shopping malls to list of businesses allowed to reopen on Thursday, along with indoor dining at restaurants limited to 50% capacity.
Also on Thursday, large specialty retail stores, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, outdoor recreation rentals and lodging facilities will be allowed to reopen. Outdoor motorsport and power sports racing events can be held without fans, and state park campgrounds will reopen for in-state residents.
During the 5th week, scheduled to begin May 26, state Park cabins and lodges can open for in-state residents only; indoor and outdoor bars can open at 50% capacity; and museums, visitors centers and zoos will be allowed to open.
