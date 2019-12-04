ROMNEY — Trinity Healthcare and First United Methodist Church in Romney both put on community dinners for Thanksgiving, feeding citizens of the county free of charge.
Jennifer Roberts with First United Methodist Church said that this year they served 96 community members, and 35 meals went out to the homebound and first responders that were working on the holiday.
“There are lots of volunteers within the community and in the church,” explained Roberts. “Wednesday we cook all day, and Thursday we serve.”
The noon meal on Thursday is free of charge, and among the dishes on the menu were the classic turkey and dressing, as well as mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sauerkraut and more, and pies for dessert.
“It just makes you feel good,” Roberts said. “It was stress-free this year.”
Trinity Family Healthcare also served a dinner with traditional Thanksgiving fare with turkey and ham, and Chad Hott said that somewhere between 150 and 160 members of the community were served on Thursday.
“It went really well,” Hott said. “It was prompted after we had a couple patients who said that they had nowhere to go on Thanksgiving.”
