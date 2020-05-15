The Hardy County Health Department confirmed 18 positive cases of COVID-19 with employees at Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield. In total 520 tests were administered. All individuals with positive test results from this week have been notified of the results and are cooperating with quarantine at home. If an employee has not heard back about the results, the test has come back negative.
Pilgrims employees will receive their negative result paperwork directly from the Pilgrims health services staff or Health Department. Again, all positive cases have been notified from the earlier testing.
In addition, 2 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the community drive through testing, out of 168 tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.